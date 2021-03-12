ABC13 careers

Temporary News Producer

KTRK-TV ABC13, the Disney Television Owned station in Houston, TX is looking for an experienced, aggressive, creative and passionate News Producer to join our team on a temporary basis. We need you to be ready to train right away and start producing. Knowledge of Dalet and desktop editing a plus. Must be a team player with a great attitude, able to work any day and any shift.

You must be available as soon as possible. There is no guarantee this will lead to a permanent producer position, but this is a great opportunity to get your foot in the door of one of the best local news stations in the country.

To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, Ref Job# 776925BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
