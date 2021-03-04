ABC13 careers

Multi-Skilled Journalist

KTRK-TV the ABC Owned station in Houston, TX is looking for a hard-working, fiercely competitive, self-sufficient Multi-Skilled Reporter and Anchor. We want a true journalist and innovator with a passion for unique story-telling. You must have the ability and/or willingness to shoot, write, edit, publish and produce. You must be comfortable covering hard breaking news. Our ideal candidate can tell high-impact stories utilizing data and other research tools and is willing to experiment with new technology. Resume reels should include examples of packages, live shots and anchoring that are innovative, authentic and memorable. You must have a desire to serve the community and a knack for quickly cultivating contacts and exclusive story ideas. We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and team player with a strong presence on social media.

Candidates need some anchoring experience and must be open to working any shift, any day of the week. Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required.

To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, Ref Job# 775935BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. Please email resume reel samples or links to your latest newscast to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
