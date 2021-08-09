Sports

100-year-old sets world record as oldest female competitive powerlifter

EMBED <>More Videos

100-year-old finds joy in powerlifting competitions

TAMPA, FL -- A great-great-grandmother celebrating 100 years on Earth is now a Guinness World Record holder.

Edith Murway-Traina is a powerlifting granny from Tampa, Florida. In fact, she's the world's oldest female competitive powerlifter.

She can deadlift 165 pounds and bench press 65 pounds.

Her strength and determination are inspiring people all across the country.

Murway-Traina was a performer and dancer years ago. She had never even done weightlifting until she turned 91. That's when she saw some friends doing it and decided to try her hand.

At first it was just a hobby.

"I picked up a few bars, and they got to be fun," Murway-Traina said.



That fun turned into a passion.

She's now competed in more than a dozen power lifting competitions and shows no signs of slowing down.

"I'm expecting in November I will have another trophy with a whole bunch of applause," Murway-Traina said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridaelderly womanelderlyseniorssportssenior citizens
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News