100-mph chase ends with driver in stolen truck crashing in pond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver in a stolen pickup truck is in custody after he led police on a chase, eventually crashing into a pond in west Houston.HPD says it all started around 2:30 a.m. when one of their patrol sergeants in the area of Mangum and Highway 290 saw a blue Dodge truck, ran the license plates and found that it had been reported stolen.The sergeant tried to pull over the driver, but he refused to stop. The chase went around the Loop down to I-10, ending up around the Kirkwood area.Houston traffic cameras captured the action as the chase reached speeds of over 100 miles an hour.It ended when the driver lost control, crashing into a pond in front of a building.Police haven't identified the suspect, but they say there were no issues taking him into custody.He's expected to be charged in the chase and for allegedly stealing the truck.