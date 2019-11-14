100-mph chase ends with driver in stolen truck crashing in pond

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver in a stolen pickup truck is in custody after he led police on a chase, eventually crashing into a pond in west Houston.

HPD says it all started around 2:30 a.m. when one of their patrol sergeants in the area of Mangum and Highway 290 saw a blue Dodge truck, ran the license plates and found that it had been reported stolen.

The sergeant tried to pull over the driver, but he refused to stop. The chase went around the Loop down to I-10, ending up around the Kirkwood area.

Houston traffic cameras captured the action as the chase reached speeds of over 100 miles an hour.

It ended when the driver lost control, crashing into a pond in front of a building.

Police haven't identified the suspect, but they say there were no issues taking him into custody.

He's expected to be charged in the chase and for allegedly stealing the truck.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Semi slams into Greyhound bus with passengers inside on I-45
UNSOLVED: 'Killing Fields' victim identified 33 years later
Plumber who died at trench cave-in shouted 'Help me!'
Video shows jail sexual assault that led to prosecutor's firing
Prepare for a cold, cloudy, and wet Thursday
Ex-Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick announces presidential bid
'The 13th Man' revisits the deadly Texas A&M bonfire
Show More
Liquid cocaine discovered in shampoo bottles at IAH
How Deputy Dhaliwal's family is coping months after his murder
Justin Verlander wins 2nd Cy Young Award in close vote
Digital Deal of the Day
Dad charged after 3-year-old accidentally shot, killed himself
More TOP STORIES News