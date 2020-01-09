10-year-old boy missing since Wednesday afternoon in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon in southeast Houston.Guillermo David Herrera was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at his home in the 8900 block of Glencrest.He was wearing a blue uniform shirt, tan pants and yellow socks.Guillermo is 4'3 and weighs 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.