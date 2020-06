HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a day of searching, police say a 10-year-old boy has been found. who was last seenLawerence Menard was reported missing at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. He had been last seen about 10:30 p.m. at 2777 Woodland Park Drive.Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Houston police confirmed Lawerence had been found, but they provided no further details.