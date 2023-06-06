Officers pursue 10-year-old boy driving stolen car in Michigan: Police

Troopers attempted to stop the car, but the 10-year-old driver did not stop, police said, adding OnStar was able to safely disable the car.

BIRCH RUN, Michigan -- A 10-year-old was taken into custody after Michigan State Police said the child stole a vehicle and fled from police on the interstate.

WNEM-TV reports troopers from the MSP Tri-City Post recovered a stolen 2017 Buck Encore on May 27.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call from OnStar that the stolen car was traveling southbound on I-75, MSP said.

Troopers attempted to stop the car, but the driver did not stop, police said, adding OnStar was able to safely disable the car.

While this was happening, investigators said several 911 callers reported a child was driving a car on I-75.

The car eventually came to a stop after bumping into a guardrail, causing minor damage to the vehicle, police said.

State police said the child was taken into custody after running from the stolen car. He was being held at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center before being released.

No one was injured.

Reports say the child told police it was his mother's car. The boy had been staying with relatives and reportedly said he took the vehicle hoping to drive to see his mom who was in Detroit.

MLive reports the child is facing single counts of unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police, and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police.

