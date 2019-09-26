HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a 10-year-old boy missing in west Houston.Khiry Karim was last seen in the 3100 block of Hayes Road.He was wearing a red or blue polo shirt and khaki pants when he disappeared.Khiry stands at 4'11" and weighs 75 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.If you have seen him, call Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.