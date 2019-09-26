missing children

10-year-old boy missing in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a 10-year-old boy missing in west Houston.

Khiry Karim was last seen in the 3100 block of Hayes Road.

He was wearing a red or blue polo shirt and khaki pants when he disappeared.

Khiry stands at 4'11" and weighs 75 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him, call Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Vigil held as search continues for missing 5-year-old
3rd graders walk away from recess at NC school
Missing Magnolia teen found safe in Dobbin, Texas
Teen who vanished from Houston CPS center has been found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old beaten unconscious in school bathroom: parents
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
Thieves break-in to Melanie Lawson's car during dinner
2 in custody after shots fired near The Galleria
CEO surprises employees with $10K raise
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Texas inmate executed for stabbing 2 stepsons to death
Show More
Driver charged for killing couple sleeping under bridge
Flower shop offers picture-perfect spot to snap Instagram photos
Jury deliberations underway in Stay family massacre trial
ABC13 Evening News for September 25, 2019
Serial burglar targets Houston offices during lunch: police
More TOP STORIES News