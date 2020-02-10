Teen and child, who may be just 10 years old, stabbed in street brawl in east Harris Co.

A teenager and a child, who may be as young as 10 years old, were stabbed during a street brawl in the Cloverleaf area of east Harris County.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Alderson near Beacon.

According to The Harris County Sheriff's Office, three to five teenagers and kids were fighting in the street when one of the teens pulled out a hunting knife and stabbed the two others.

One victim is believed to be 16 years old.

Deputies believe the other victim may be just 10 years old.

The youngest victim was taken to Texas Children's Hospital. Both he and the other teen are expected to survive.

The suspect is in custody and could face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
