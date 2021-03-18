10 things to know about new Houston Police Chief Troy Finner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10419082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Art Acevedo will be in charge of less than half of the number officers in Miami, and will patrol a fraction of the square miles that Houston covers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner didn't look too far for his next chief of police.On Thursday, Turner tapped Troy Finner, who is currently an executive assistant chief for the department, to succeed HPD Chief Art Acevedo, who is departing Houston to take over the Miami Police Department in the coming weeks.left Turner with the task of finding someone to lead an agency with more than 5,200 officers.Finner, one of Acevedo's direct reports, oversees field operations for HPD. According to the department, his duties include acting as a liaison - and at times, as acting police chief - with city officials as designated by the chief.A Houston native, Finner was born in the Fifth Ward and raised in Houston's Hiram Clarke area. He graduated from Madison High School in 1985.Finner earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Sam Houston State, and went on to obtain his master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston Clear Lake.For his personal life, Finner is a husband and father. At the press conference he introduced his wife Sharon. Between them, he says, they have five children, all grown but the youngest - Wyatt, age 10, who politely declined to speak to the press.A 31-year veteran, Finner joined the Houston Police Department in 1990. As the anticipated leader for HPD, he will take over the leadership of more than 5,200 sworn officers as well as more than 870 civilian personnel.Finner does not automatically become the new head of the police staff. Turner's selection will first need the approval of the city council. When asked about the timing during the press conference on Thursday, Turner promised it would happen just as soon as the item could be added to the official agenda, likely as soon as Wednesday.Until then, Acevedo remains the chief of police. Turner reminded everyone that the department can only have one leader at a time and for now, that's Acevedo.Acevedo is expected to stay on with the department for the next few weeks to assist in the transition.