child shot

10-month-old shot in head after mom rejected suspect: Police

FRESNO, California -- A man who police say was rejected by a woman at a birthday party in central California is accused of shooting the woman's 10-month-old child in the head.

Marcos Echartea was arrested over the weekend after shots were fired in a Fresno neighborhood. Police said the victim, Fayth Percy, was hit by one of the shots while she was in a vehicle with her mother and another person.

Investigators say the suspect made unwanted advances toward the baby's mother, Deziree Menagh, while attending a birthday party.

According to investigators, Menagh was leaving the party Sunday morning to get away from the suspect when he tracked her down and fired. The baby was the only one struck.

Fayth was taken to the hospital, where she is fighting for her life.

After the shots rang, police say Echartea retreated to the home where the party took place.

On Monday, Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer added the suspect showed no regrets for what happened.

"In fact, when our detectives brought him downtown, he had no remorse," Dyer said. "He had just shot a 10-month-old baby and didn't even seem to care or it didn't phase him."

Fresno police have arrested the gunman who opened fire at a moving vehicle, striking a 10-month-old child early Sunday morning. (Fresno Police Department)



The suspect is expected to face a judge later this week.

Dyer said Echartea is also responsible for a second shooting that occured late last month. He said Echartea fired several shots into an occupied home. No one was injured, but a round hit one foot away from a 1-year-old child.

