10-month-old girl found safe after woman's truck carjacked in NE Houston

Houston police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle with a child inside at 6698 Homestead Road around 9:35 a.m.
A 10-month-old girl is safe, after the pickup truck she was in was stolen in the 6600 block of Homestead (northeast Houston) about 9:35 a.m. The truck and child were recovered in the 7400 block of Elbert about 20 minutes later. Suspect still at large. No other info. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 6, 2019
The child was found safe minutes later inside the stolen Chevy Silverado.
