10 explosions rattle downtown Atlanta, blow manhole covers off; no injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are investigating an explosion in midtown Atlanta Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA --
Authorities are investigating an underground electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta that blew manhole covers into the air Wednesday morning.

At 8:04 a.m. ET, first responders were dispatched to a report of explosions from manhole covers.

Authorities spoke to witnesses who said that approximately 10 large explosions came from a manhole cover and a grate, said Atlanta Fire Rescue's Cortez Stafford.

Once those explosions happened, it tripped a large transformer breaker system a few blocks from the area. That cut the power that was going to the transformers, which put the fire out and caused the explosions to stop, Stafford said.

The 10 very large explosions resulted from an electrical fire, Stafford said.

Emory Hospital's basement and first floor were investigated to make sure there was no fire. Because of that they asked the hospital staff to move some patients closer to the sidewalk away from the building, Stafford said.

The fire department is looking into reports that multiple manhole covers blew off Peachtree Street. Both police and Atlanta Fire Rescue said there were no reports of any injuries Wednesday morning.
Atlanta police say they've closed the main artery through the city's midtown area.

Police said the exact cause of the electrical explosion was under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Murdered Tomball woman was about to go on anniversary trip
Houston man found dead, partially buried in Florida
Suspected meth, cocaine among drugs seized during search
Deputies apprehend home invasion suspects in NW Harris Co.
Masked men reportedly rob armored truck at bank in W. Houston
Man admits he shot son in leg in Highlands, deputies say
Woman arrested for DWI was 4 times over the legal limit
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect who dragged her
Show More
HPD officer crashes transporting woman and 2 juveniles to jail
Tyra Banks to open 'Modelland' theme park in 2019
Houston athletes celebrate National Signing Day
Multiple bills aim to expand medical marijuana in Texas
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
More News