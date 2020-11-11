fundraiser

'10 Days of Tomball Together' urges residents to shop local, raise scholarship funds

By Adriana Rezal
With the cancellation of annual events, such as the Miss Tomball Pageant and the Tomball Food Festival, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tomball Business and Professional Women have partnered with the Tomball Economic Development Corp. to put on "10 days of Tomball Together," a 10-day event to raise scholarship funds and promote local businesses in the city.

According to Brandy Beyer, GTACC vice president of operations, the event runs Nov. 13-22. Participating businesses will have the option to donate a portion of their proceeds to GTACC and TBPW scholarship funds.

"We are trying to raise money for scholarships, ... get everybody out in the community and show our support for ... our small businesses, just to give them a leg up and get more people into downtown shopping," Beyer said.

The event features a "Restaurant Week" and "Shop Hop," in which customers are encouraged to shop at local restaurants and businesses throughout the week. When purchasing at a participating business or restaurant, customers can scan a QR code available at checkout for the chance to enter a raffle prize contest for the event. The winner will be announced at the GTACC's Dec. 4 luncheon.

A prize will also be awarded to the business with the most donations and visitors by the end of the 10-day event.

Participants also have the chance to win $100 if they run into a "mystery shopper" at a participating business. The "mystery shopper" will appear Saturday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 21, and will be wearing a "Tomball Together" face covering.

A full list of participating businesses can be found Tomball Together website.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

The above video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssmall businesscommunity impact newspapereventscommunityfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNDRAISER
UH raises over $1.2 billion in fundraising campaign
Houston chef kicks off fundraising series for Austin Tice
Join ABC13's laptop drive, help underserved students succeed
Katy family steps out in hopes of finding daughter's diabetes cure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texans fire VP of Communications because she's not a 'cultural fit'
Construction worker falls to death from roof of First Colony MS
Man struck by 18-wheeler while trying to help animal on US-59
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Suspect accused of killing HPD sergeant to be in court today
See who's performing at the 2020 CMA Awards
Teen killed in US-59 crash after cabin of pickup collapsed
Show More
Here's where Luby's is still open
Yeti recalls nearly 250K mugs over burning hazards
PA postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign
Get free mental health advice at this virtual town hall meeting
Beautiful weather for Veterans Day
More TOP STORIES News