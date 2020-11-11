With the cancellation of annual events, such as the Miss Tomball Pageant and the Tomball Food Festival, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tomball Business and Professional Women have partnered with the Tomball Economic Development Corp. to put on "10 days of Tomball Together," a 10-day event to raise scholarship funds and promote local businesses in the city.
According to Brandy Beyer, GTACC vice president of operations, the event runs Nov. 13-22. Participating businesses will have the option to donate a portion of their proceeds to GTACC and TBPW scholarship funds.
"We are trying to raise money for scholarships, ... get everybody out in the community and show our support for ... our small businesses, just to give them a leg up and get more people into downtown shopping," Beyer said.
The event features a "Restaurant Week" and "Shop Hop," in which customers are encouraged to shop at local restaurants and businesses throughout the week. When purchasing at a participating business or restaurant, customers can scan a QR code available at checkout for the chance to enter a raffle prize contest for the event. The winner will be announced at the GTACC's Dec. 4 luncheon.
A prize will also be awarded to the business with the most donations and visitors by the end of the 10-day event.
Participants also have the chance to win $100 if they run into a "mystery shopper" at a participating business. The "mystery shopper" will appear Saturday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 21, and will be wearing a "Tomball Together" face covering.
A full list of participating businesses can be found Tomball Together website.
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
The above video is from a previous story.
'10 Days of Tomball Together' urges residents to shop local, raise scholarship funds
FUNDRAISER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More