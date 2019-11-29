10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park

PORT CLINTON, Ohio -- Officials in Ohio say at least 10 animals have been killed in a barn fire at a wildlife park.

The blaze began about 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton.

Fire officials say three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok housed in the barn were thought to be dead. Springboks and bongos are types of antelope.

The Toledo Blade reports officials captured a loose zebra and a giraffe that escaped.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No humans were injured.

African Safari Wildlife Park officials posted on Facebook that they were "devastated by the loss of animals."

The park is a drive-thru wildlife park, in which visitors can watch and feed animals on the 100-acre (405,000-sq. meter) property.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioanimals in perilsafarifireanimal
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in east Harris County Thanksgiving shooting
Man shot attempting to rob gas station on Houston's west side
ABC13's Morning News
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
Friend confirms family from Missouri City killed in plane crash
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Here's how to survive Houston malls holiday parking lot
Show More
Gator crashes Florida family's Thanksgiving
3 apps to help you save money when online shopping
Houston shoppers hit stores early for Black Friday deals
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
Houston Bulldog named 'Thor' wins 2019 National Dog Show
More TOP STORIES News