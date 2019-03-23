Crime & Safety

One-year-old boy dies after being mauled by two dogs: Police

FRESNO, California -- A one-year-old boy died Friday after being mauled by two dogs, according to the Fresno Police Department.

According to police, the child got out of the house and was in the front yard when two stray Rottweilers attacked him around 11 a.m.

The boy's grandmother tried to stop the mauling but was bitten by one of the dogs. The grandfather came out and was able to stop the attack.

When police arrived, they started to perform CPR on the boy. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers captured the dogs at a nearby home and they were taken to Central California SPCA.

Police are currently looking for the owner or owners of the dogs.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfresnochild deathdog attackfresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cleanup continues after fire break out ITC facility
Concerns rise after fisherman spots chemical in Houston Ship Channel
Texas AG sues ITC over chemical tank fire
Dad risks life to save daughter from speeding car: Video
Chick-fil-A banned from San Antonio airport after vote
'Drag Queen Storytime' isn't going anywhere, library says
HPD narcotics raid officer retiring in midst of review
Show More
Harvey victims' personal data leaked to FEMA contractor
Skyeye gets closer look at ITC dike collapse
How to file a claim against ITC after tank fire
Residents express fears following fire reignition at ITC facility
Schools cancel some weekend activities near ITC in Deer Park
More TOP STORIES News