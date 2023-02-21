2nd child under 5 years old hit by car in Houston area in span of 12 hours, HPD says

The girl's father was parked in front of their unit, unloading groceries, when all of a sudden, he turned around and saw his child on the ground, HPD said. Officers are now trying to find out who hit her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old girl is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in the parking lot of her parent's apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to police.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Monday on Arlington Square Drive.

Police tell us they still are not sure who hit the little girl, but she is in stable condition at the hospital.

It all started when the girl's father parked in front of their unit to unload groceries. At some point, police said the father noticed his 1-year-old was on the ground in a pool of blood.

That's when he called 911, and firefighters took the girl to a nearby hospital. She is OK and is expected to recover from her injuries, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, police are trying to find out who did this. The Houston Police Department has not filed any charges in the case and isn't exactly sure how this happened.

"It is unknown at this time if what vehicle was responsible or not responsible or if it was just an accident or a hit-and-run, but at this time all parties are being treated as witnesses," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Police said they are talking to witnesses to get a better idea of who may have hit the girl.

The 1-year-old is the second child under five years old to have been hit in the span of about 12 hours.

Monday morning, a 3-year-old was hit on Peachtree in northeast Harris County.

Investigators said the child was playing outside when a silver Toyota SUV hit her and took off.

The child is stable, but you are urged to contact Houston police if you know anything.

