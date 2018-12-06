1-year-old dies after being found face down in family's pool in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
A 1-year-old boy has died after being found face down in a pool Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to reports of a drowning in the 12500 block of East Bar Drive after the boy's mother found him face down in the family's pool.

The mother pulled the toddler from the pool, and immediately performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics were able to retrieve a minimal heart beat on the boy before he was transported to UTMB in Galveston.

Authorities told Eyewitness News that the toddler passed away shortly after arriving to the hospital.
