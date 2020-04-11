1-year-old dies after accidentally ingesting pills in NW Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old is dead after overdosing on pills in northwest Houston, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Deputies responded to reports of an incident in the 6000 block of Longhorn Lane around 10:30 a.m.

The child was transported to the hospital where he or she later passed away.

Deputies said the child's death is considered an accident at this time and the parents are cooperating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild deathoverdose
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce initiative to reopen businesses
How blood from cured COVID-19 patients may save lives
Meat plant closes after 293 workers test positive for COVID-19
Texas Workforce Commission expands hours to meet demand
Enjoy chilly mornings and nice afternoons this week
Spring family helping elderly neighbors during COVID-19 outbreak
Police trying to figure out how dad died in fight with son
Show More
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
This is how the Rockets came in clutch for hospital workers
Man coughs on deputies, says he wishes they got COVID-19
Nurses, praised for virus efforts, find their tires slashed
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
More TOP STORIES News