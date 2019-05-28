1-year-old North Carolina boy killed in golf cart accident

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina -- The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a 1-year-old boy was killed when the golf cart he and family members were riding in hit a pothole and overturned.

News sources report Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger says there were three adults and four children in the golf cart on Sunday when it hit the pothole, experienced a steering malfunction and overturned north of the Trump National Golf Club on Lake Norman, approximately 35 miles north of Charlotte.

The child was identified as Kipton Jester of Denver, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The others in the golf cart were ejected, except for 3-year-old girls, who were wearing seat belts.

Swagger said the survivors suffered various minor injuries. He also said charges are not likely in the accident.
