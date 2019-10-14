Wisconsin sheriff focuses on courage, resilience of Jayme Closs on 1 year anniversary of kidnapping, parents' murder

TIMELINE: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald will hold a news conference Monday, talk briefly about Jayme and honor his investigative team. Fitzgerald also wants to direct the energy that was focused on finding Jayme during her 88 days of captivity to other missing children. Members of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are expected to attend.
Jake Patterson is serving life in prison for abducting Jayme after fatally shooting her parent Oct. 15 at their home near Barron and holding the girl at a cabin 66 miles (106.2 kilometers) north.
