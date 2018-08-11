STABBING

1 woman dead and 1 man in critical condition after stabbing in east Harris County, deputies say

1 woman dead and 1 man in critical condition after stabbing in Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead and one man in critical condition in Harris County.


Authorities say the incident happened in the 6100 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway N. around 7:35 p.m.

A crew is currently en route to the scene, and we will update as details become available.
