We are investigating a stabbing incident at a home in the 6100 block of E Sam Houston Pkwy in which an adult female has died and an adult male is critically wounded. PIO en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/eHQKdoa9W9 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 12, 2018

Deputies are investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead and one man in critical condition in Harris County.Authorities say the incident happened in the 6100 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway N. around 7:35 p.m.A crew is currently en route to the scene, and we will update as details become available.