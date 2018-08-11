STABBING

1 woman dead and 1 man in critical condition after domestic dispute in east Harris County, deputies say

1 woman dead and 1 man in critical condition after stabbing in east Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating after a domestic dispute left one woman dead and one man in critical condition in east Harris County.


Authorities say the incident happened in the 6100 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway N. around 7:35 p.m.

Deputies say a domestic dispute happened in front of six children between the ages of six months and 16 years old.

Authorities couldn't determine how the woman was killed or how the man injured himself during the incident.
