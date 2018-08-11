We are investigating a stabbing incident at a home in the 6100 block of E Sam Houston Pkwy in which an adult female has died and an adult male is critically wounded. PIO en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/eHQKdoa9W9 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 12, 2018

Deputies are investigating after a domestic dispute left one woman dead and one man in critical condition in east Harris County.Authorities say the incident happened in the 6100 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway N. around 7:35 p.m.Deputies say a domestic dispute happened in front of six children between the ages of six months and 16 years old.Authorities couldn't determine how the woman was killed or how the man injured himself during the incident.