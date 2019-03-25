1 person shot during dispute over seating at a movie theater

CONCORD, North Carolina -- One person is recovering after being shot at a movie theater after an argument over seating on Sunday.Police said the incident happened at around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect is still at large.A witness in the theater at the time of the shooting said the scene was just like a movie."Literally, people just escaping, running and just literally running for their lives," he said. "That's what it looked like. Tell you what, I'm glad I went to church because to be that close to danger like that, it's kind of scary."No other injuries were reported. The theater's code of conduct prohibits carrying or displaying weapons of any kind.Investigators have not made an arrest.