Female passenger on motorcycle killed in accident on Highway 90 in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was killed in an accident Sunday evening in Crosby.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 6:11 p.m. on Highway 90 and FM 2100.

A motorcycle with a male driver and a female passenger crashed, investigators said.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital.

Officials said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

