1 person killed, 5 children injured in single-vehicle crash in NE Harris Co.

Deputies say no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt when the SUV slammed into a bridge.

At least one person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in northeast Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 4:26 p.m. about a car accident at the 14700 block of Woodforest Blvd.

Deputies say the SUV veered off the road and slammed into a bridge. The driver was killed, and a 7-month-old child was airlifted to the hospital in stable condition.

Four other children in the car suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
