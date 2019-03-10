1 person killed, 5 children injured in single-vehicle crash in NE Harris Co.

At least one person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in northeast Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 4:26 p.m. about a car accident at the 14700 block of Woodforest Blvd.Deputies say the SUV veered off the road and slammed into a bridge. The driver was killed, and a 7-month-old child was airlifted to the hospital in stable condition.Four other children in the car suffered minor injuries.Deputies say no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.