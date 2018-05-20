HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Houston's south side Sunday night.
Firefighters arrived to the complex in the 4000 block of Corder around 9 p.m. to reports of an explosion.
One person was taken to the hospital, officials said. Another person was reported missing.
There was an explosion (possible gas leak) and a fire at apartments at 4001 Corder. 1 injured/1 missing. #hounews CC7— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 21, 2018
Officials said about 50 people were evacuated from the complex.
No other details have been released.