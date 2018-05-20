1 person injured in 2-alarm apartment fire and explosion on Houston's south side

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters responding to 2-alarm fire on Houston's south side. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Houston's south side Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived to the complex in the 4000 block of Corder around 9 p.m. to reports of an explosion.

One person was taken to the hospital, officials said. Another person was reported missing.


Officials said about 50 people were evacuated from the complex.

No other details have been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment fireHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News