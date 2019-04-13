HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person injured in southeast Houston.
The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Alabama around 10:15 a.m.
Police say a suspect was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
1 person injured during officer-involved shooting in SE Houston
