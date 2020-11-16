1 person found shot to death outside of Shenandoah City Hall

SHENANDOAH, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Shenandoah are investigating after a person was found shot to death outside city hall.

The incident happened Monday afternoon, where one person could be seen dead outside of the building. The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known.

Investigators at the scene were not providing much information about what happened. But according to reports, the victim was shot in the head and two vehicles were at the scene.
