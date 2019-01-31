Plane crash update: unknown number of occupants, unknown if anyone survived the crash. @HCSOTexas is setting a perimeter. @TxDPSSoutheast is on the scene and @FAANews is enroute. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 31, 2019

Authorities say one person is dead following a small plane crash in Katy.DPS says the plane was found in a wooded area at 22110 Westerpine Ln.The Cy-Fair Fire Department says there are no survivors, and the person killed is possibly the pilot.Officials say the plane may have struck a power line, which caused the power in a nearby neighborhood to go out. CenterPoint crews are working to restore power.