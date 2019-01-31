1 person dead after small plane crashes into power line near Katy

EMBED </>More Videos

Small plane crash in west Harris County

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say one person is dead following a small plane crash in Katy.

DPS says the plane was found in a wooded area at 22110 Westerpine Ln.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department says there are no survivors, and the person killed is possibly the pilot.



Officials say the plane may have struck a power line, which caused the power in a nearby neighborhood to go out. CenterPoint crews are working to restore power.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashKaty
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Texas Catholic leaders release list of accused clergy
Houston-area archbishop speaks after clergy abuse list released
Student wounded after shooting at Atascocita High School
Tiffany Smith, wife of former Houston Texans GM, dies
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo's statement on release of names
HPD Chief Acevedo addresses conspiracy theorists
List of clergy accused of sex abuse by Texas diocese
Show More
What to know about the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
Abuse victims network reacts to clergy list
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Young woman found with gunshot wound to head in middle of street
Montgomery Co. pastor gets 75 years in prison for child sex abuse
More News