1 person dead after 6-vehicle crash in northeast Houston

Police are working to find out who caused a deadly six vehicle crash in northeast Houston.The cars and trucks were mingled on Liberty and Bringhurst Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday.Authorities say one vehicle may have been going at a high rate of speed, and possibly ran a red light.According to reports multiple people were ejected from a white pickup truck.One man died at the scene while three others were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.Police told Eyewitness News that two other adults, from different vehicles, were also transported to the hospital.Investigators are working to determine who was at fault for the deadly crash.