Suspect in custody after 1 officer killed, 4 others wounded in South Carolina

FLORENCE, South Carolina --
A law enforcement officer has died after that person and four other officials were shot in an active shooting in South Carolina.

News outlets report sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

A Twitter post from Florence County Emergency Management says that "Due to a high priority call in ... Florence, there is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area."

Officials later said a suspect is in custody but "an active crime investigation is in progress."


The Florence County coroner confirmed to ABC News that at least one person died. Authorities described some of the injuries as serious.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
