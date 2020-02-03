1 officer killed, another injured during traffic stop in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- A Corpus Christi Police Officer has died after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop Friday.

Authorities responded to the incident along State Highway 358 around 11 p.m.

Authorities say the two officers were hit by a passing vehicle when they stopped to pull over a vehicle on Carroll Lane.

Both officers were transported to the hospital, where one died. The other officer is in stable condition.

Police say they have one person in custody.
