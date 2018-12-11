1 man killed in rollover red light crash on Beltway 8 feeder road at Fondren

Deadly accident on Beltway 8 at Fondren

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a man died at the scene of an early morning crash along the Beltway at Fondren in southwest Houston.

The wreck took place just after 4:40 a.m. on Beltway 8 at Fondren.

Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson says initial indications are that one driver ran a red light, causing a car to flip over. One man was found dead inside the overturned vehicle.

Lt. Crowson says it's not clear which driver ran the light. The surviving driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.



The victim's identity has not been released.

Eastbound lanes of the service road are blocked during the investigation.

