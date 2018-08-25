1 man killed after gunfire erupts in northwest Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We are following breaking news in northwest Harris County, where authorities are responding to reports of a deadly shooting.
Gunfire erupted Saturday morning in the 17400 block of Red Oak Drive.
Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots in the area and alerted authorities.
Deputies arrived on the scene, and found a man shot to death.
If you have any information regarding the deadly shooting, you are asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
@HCSOTexas is investigating a murder at an apartment complex located at 17417 Red Oak (North Fwy/1960 area). The deceased person sustained gunshot wounds. Several males possibly fled the apartment unit in unknown vehicles. pic.twitter.com/iAKcqDKtvI— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 25, 2018