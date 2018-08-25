1 man killed after gunfire erupts in northwest Harris Co.

@HCSOTexas is investigating a murder at an apartment complex located at 17417 Red Oak (North Fwy/1960 area). The deceased person sustained gunshot wounds. Several males possibly fled the apartment unit in unknown vehicles. pic.twitter.com/iAKcqDKtvI — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 25, 2018

We are following breaking news in northwest Harris County, where authorities are responding to reports of a deadly shooting.Gunfire erupted Saturday morning in the 17400 block of Red Oak Drive.Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots in the area and alerted authorities.Deputies arrived on the scene, and found a man shot to death.If you have any information regarding the deadly shooting, you are asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.