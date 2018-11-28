1 man hospitalized after massive house fire in southwest Houston

One man was taken to the hospital after massive flames burned his home in southwest Houston.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. on the 59000 block of Indigo Street.

Firefighters arrived to the scene to find massive flames taking over the house.

Crews went into the home after a neighbor reported that a man was trapped inside.



Brandy Bay told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that he initially smelled smoke from his room. He went outside and saw flames next door.

"It was huge. I could barely see the frame of the garage. Looked like my house was about to get caught on fire too," Bay said.

Bay said he was worried his neighbors were inside, so he broke the windows and started yelling for them.
"I could barely see 10 inches in front of me," Bay said.

Fortunately, the woman not home, but her son was inside.



Firefighters were able to go in and rescue the man.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The fire chief said he believes the fire originated in the garage.

Arson investigators are working to figure out how it started.

