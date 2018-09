HPD Homicide responded to male fatally shot 4400 San Jacinto at 1607 hrs. No other information at this time. CC4#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 15, 2018

Houston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Midtown Saturday.Officers say the incident happened in the 4400 block of San Jacinto at around 4:07 p.m.Police say one man has died in the shooting.There are no further details at this time.