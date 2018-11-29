1 man fatally shot during possible burglary in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly shooting during a possible burglary in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that there is one person dead at the 10800 block of Gates Randall Court.


Deputies are canvassing the area after they said the suspect or suspects took off from the scene.

Gonzalez said they believe the victim is the homeowner.
