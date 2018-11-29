HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Harris County sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly shooting during a possible burglary in northwest Harris County.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that there is one person dead at the 10800 block of Gates Randall Court.
Breaking: @HCCOPct5 responded to a shooting incident 10800 block of Gates Randall Court. Preliminary info: a homeowner was shot during a possibly Burglary/Robbery attempt. One adult is deceased at scene. @HCSOTexas Homicide & Crime Scene Investigators, PIO en route #hounews pic.twitter.com/yRviuBiGu1— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 29, 2018
Deputies are canvassing the area after they said the suspect or suspects took off from the scene.
Gonzalez said they believe the victim is the homeowner.