Breaking: @HCCOPct5 responded to a shooting incident 10800 block of Gates Randall Court. Preliminary info: a homeowner was shot during a possibly Burglary/Robbery attempt. One adult is deceased at scene. @HCSOTexas Homicide & Crime Scene Investigators, PIO en route #hounews pic.twitter.com/yRviuBiGu1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 29, 2018

Harris County sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly shooting during a possible burglary in northwest Harris County.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that there is one person dead at the 10800 block of Gates Randall Court.Deputies are canvassing the area after they said the suspect or suspects took off from the scene.Gonzalez said they believe the victim is the homeowner.