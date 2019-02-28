1 killed when vehicle goes airborne on Grand Parkway and lands on top of pickup

One person was killed when a vehicle left the road, became airborne and landed on top of a pickup, authorities say.

One person was killed and another was injured in a rollover crash on the Grand Parkway Wednesday night.

Authorities say that around 6:03 p.m. two vehicles were traveling northbound on the Grand Parkway between Beckendorf and Freeman Road when one of the vehicles left the road.

The vehicle hit a barrier, became airborne and landed on top of a white pickup truck that rolled over for half a mile. The driver of the pickup was killed instantly.

The woman who left the road was taken to the hospital. She did not appear to be intoxicated, officials say.

Investigators are looking into what caused her to leave the road.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes for hours. They reopened overnight.
