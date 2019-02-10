1 dead in plane crash on Mount Diablo

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is dead after small plane crashed on Mt. Diablo, according to Contra Costa Fire Department. (KGO-TV)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY --
One person is dead after small plane crashed on Mt. Diablo, according to Contra Costa Fire Department.

Authorities received a call about the crash at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, but the FAA says it happened Friday night.

The pilot, who authorities believe was the only person on board, was flying from Hayward to Lincoln, California.

"On Saturday, a family member of the pilot reported the aircraft was overdue after it had not landed as scheduled," officials said.

According to the FAA, the single-engine Mooney M20 crashed into a hillside two miles southwest of the mountain's peak.

Fire crews found the wreckage near Summit Road, where the aircraft burned after crashing.

The fire department requested the coroner at the scene.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate, with NTSB acting as the lead investigative agency.

A spokesperson tells ABC7 News,"It typically takes the NTSB a year or more to determine a probable cause for an accident."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashfatal crashmountainsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom and son survive crash with suspected speed racer
Jet fuel spill raises environmental concerns along Sims Bayou
Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride'
Vince Young claims he's not guilty after DWI arrest
Mumps outbreak confirmed at ICE detention facility
HPD officer crashes into wall on 610 West Loop
4-year-old girl dies after falling out of window: police
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
Show More
Mayoral task force to pay struggling residents $1K a month
'Captain Marvel' gets throwback website poking fun at '90s
Huskies enter neighbors' home and kill family's dogs
Police searching for shooter near NW Houston apartments
Kellyanne Conway claims woman assaulted her at eatery
More News