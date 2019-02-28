One person was killed and another was injured in a violent crash on the Grand Parkway Wednesday night.It happened around 6:03 p.m. as a 34-year-old woman in a 2015 Lexus RX 350 and a 38-year-old man in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado were both traveling northbound in the left lane of the Grand Parkway between Beckendorf and Freeman Road.The woman was ahead of the truck and drove off the road to the west, hitting plastic safety barricades, authorities say.According to officials, her Lexus rotated counterclockwise and the rear end went airborne. The SUV's left passenger side was then hit by the top portion of the truck.The truck's roof was crushed and pushed back as the Lexus landed on it.Investigators say the truck continued going northbound, hitting a concrete barrier before crashing into a cable barrier.A third vehicle in the right lane had minor damage from flying debris.The driver of the pickup was killed.The woman in the Lexus was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She did not appear to be intoxicated, officials say.Investigators are looking into what caused her to leave the road.