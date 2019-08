DEADLY SHOOTING: One person is dead after a shooting at a SW Houston has station. Details coming up on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/NZ8ceXyeOm — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) August 12, 2019

Police say one person was killed in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston Monday morning.This happened at 7100 W. Fuqua and Blueridge.Police arrived at the scene, where they say one person was dead. A black SUV was involved in the shooting, but it's not clear how.This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.