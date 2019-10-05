1 killed in hit-and-run accident in Crosby

CROSBY, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday off Highway 90 just north of FM-2100.

Deputies say one person was killed in the accident. According to the sheriff, the driver of the other vehicle didn't stop and drove off in a Chevy Silverado.

Authorities didn't receive a call about the accident until 8 a.m.

If you have any information about the driver, call deputies or Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS.
