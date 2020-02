Major Crash: FM 361 / FM 1994. One fatality and AirMed also en route. Roadways will be closed for an extended period. Use an alternate route.

1550 pic.twitter.com/lnOWOiX5le — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 8, 2020

NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead in a fatal crash at FM 361 and FM 1994 near Needville.A medical helicopter is also going. It's unclear how many people may be injured.Roads in the area will be closed for an extended period. ABC13 has a crew heading to the scene.