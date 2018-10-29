One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash Monday morning that has shut down a portion of Highway 36 for hours near Lake Jackson.Authorities have had the highway closed off between CR 310 and FM 2611 since 6:50 a.m.We're told that a vehicle was traveling southbound when it veered into the northbound lanes of traffic, causing the collision.Officials are still on the scene investigating. Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution.They're also looking into what caused the driver traveling southbound to leave the lane.There's no word how long it will take for the road to reopen.