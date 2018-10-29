LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) --One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash Monday morning that has shut down a portion of Highway 36 for hours near Lake Jackson.
Authorities have had the highway closed off between CR 310 and FM 2611 since 6:50 a.m.
We're told that a vehicle was traveling southbound when it veered into the northbound lanes of traffic, causing the collision.
Officials are still on the scene investigating. Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
They're also looking into what caused the driver traveling southbound to leave the lane.
There's no word how long it will take for the road to reopen.
