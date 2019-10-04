1 killed during mobile home fire in north Harris County

Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Mooney Rd. in reference to an in progress call. Upon arrival, units found a mobile home on fire. One person is confirmed deceased. @hcfmo investigators are en route to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/NW65XwlFJ2 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 4, 2019

HCFMO investigators and PIO are en route to the 1500 block of Mooney Rd, for a fatality fire. More updates as soons investigators arrive on scene. pic.twitter.com/ddoZa9dToN — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) October 4, 2019

Authorities in north Harris County say one person was killed during a house fire early Friday.At around 4 a.m. multiple crews responded to a call of a fire in the 1500 block of Mooney Road near Imperial.When crews arrived, a mobile home was found on fire, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.