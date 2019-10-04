1 killed during mobile home fire in north Harris County

By
Authorities in north Harris County say one person was killed during a house fire early Friday.

At around 4 a.m. multiple crews responded to a call of a fire in the 1500 block of Mooney Road near Imperial.

When crews arrived, a mobile home was found on fire, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyfirehouse firefire death
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man struck by lightning in Spring
Amber Alert in Houston canceled, was result of domestic disturbance
Teen in serious condition after being hit by car in Crosby
New Astros mural at Minute Maid Park featuring famous stare
What to know before heading to the Astros postseason game
Houston mayor says crime rates down, but rivals disagree
Restaurants to see more business during Astros' playoff run
Show More
"Gas can man" arrested on Gulf Fwy
Father, son build 3D printed Lamborghini
Hempstead Mayor accused of abuse of official capacity
Prized steer shot to death in Sealy
Parked trains threaten safety of neighborhood: Residents
More TOP STORIES News