One dead after pickup truck slams into two vehicle in NE Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

At least one person is dead following an overnight vehicle accident in northeast Harris County. (KTRK)

An investigation continues after one person was killed in a violent crash Saturday night in northeast Harris County.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. after a pickup truck hit two vehicles on FM 1960 and Cypresswood Drive, authorities say.

According to deputies, witnesses said the white pickup truck was driving at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at a red light. The pickup then went into the intersection and struck an SUV that was stopped at a red light on the other side of the road.

Investigators confirm that the driver of the first vehicle struck was killed, their identity has not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashperson killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News