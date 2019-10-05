1 killed, 1 injured in hit-and-run accident in Crosby

CROSBY, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday off Highway 90 just north of FM-2100.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the crash involved two vehicles.

Deputies say one person was killed in the accident and another was taken by Life Flight. According to the sheriff, the driver of the other vehicle didn't stop and drove off in a Chevy Silverado.

Authorities didn't receive a call about the accident until 8 a.m.

If you have any information about the driver, call deputies or Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS.
