1 killed, 1 injured after deadly stabbing in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are being questioned by authorities after a deadly stabbing in southwest Houston Saturday morning.

Houston police responded to reports of an altercation in the 5700 block of Bellaire just after midnight.

Authorities say four people were arguing when someone pulled out a knife and stabbed two people.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where one man died. The second man is expected to survive.

Police say a man and woman are being questioned in connection to the stabbing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonman killedstabbingdeadly dispute
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 shot in drive-by shooting while filming music video: Sheriff
Here's when showers and storms could impact your weekend
1 dead in Valero gas station shootout in north Harris Co.
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Battleship Texas' new home may be announced early 2020
Kansas plant explosion injures 12-plus
Pastor accused of inappropriately touching young girl
Show More
J.J. Watt sends 12-year-old fan to playoffs after heartwarming video
Friend says woman had fight with ex days before she was killed
What we know about shooting suspect in Christmas Eve killing
After-holiday sales: Find deals at Best Buy, Macy's, Amazon
Petition to eliminate plastic bags from Target stores
More TOP STORIES News