1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Pearland Town Center

EMBED </>More Videos

1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Pearland Town Center

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Pearland police say one suspect is in custody after a Saturday afternoon shooting in Pearland Town Center.

Authorities responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of Broadway Street.

According to police, two men got into an argument inside the wax center.

The two men were asked to leave the business. After exiting, the suspect shot the victim in front of the store, police said.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The suspect is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News